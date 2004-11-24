Ushchenko: The power has chosen the most primitive way - the way of the esclation of the confict

During his speach at Maidan Nezalezhnosti Viktor Ushchenko claimed that `some houres ago CEC has made next crime and signed the final results of the elections according to them Yanukovich has pass ahead of me to approxometly 3 %.



He also claimed that `the power has chosen the most primitive way - the way of the esclation of the confict. The power withdraw the possibility of political negotiations and the searching of the commonly approved solution`.



Tht`s why the National Constitution Defence Committee has got a solution to announce the whole-Ukrainian political strike.



`It`s owr responce to the political excess is beeng provided by Kuchma-Yanukovich regime - said Yushchenko



Source: the Press-service of V. Ushchenko

